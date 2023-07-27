KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Time to end the month of July with some fun places and events to go to in East Tennessee. The weather is definitely looking warm for some areas so make sure to stay hydrated.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to also check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

ABBA Disco Night

Come out for a disco night at the Schulz Brau Brewing Company on Saturday. There will be the late-60s to early-80s music, disco lights and specialty cocktails. Click here to see the full schedule.

The event is free to the public for anyone 18 and older.

• Location: 126 Bernard Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: July 28-29

• Time: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

2023 KUUMBA Festival

KUUMBA, the largest African Culture Heritage & Music Festival in East Tennessee, is coming this weekend for anyone who’s interested in celebrating and learning about the African culture. The festival will be filled with dancing and live entertainment for people to enjoy.

Click here for the full list with information.

Day 1

• Location: Market Square

• Date: July 28

• Time: 12-10 p.m.

Day 2

• Location: Marble City Market

• Date: July 29

• Time: 6-10 p.m.

Gatlinburg Trolley

With the summer here, the public is welcome to take the Gatlinburg Trolley for free! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys. Now the system has over 20 trolleys.

The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the trolley’s location in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

• Location: Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8:30 a.m.-midnight

See the murals in Knoxville

Artists came together to create interesting murals in different areas describing the history and culture of Knoxville. There are 36 painted murals and four photographic murals within the city. Visit Knoxville highlighted the top five murals in the area.

“From alleys to stairwells, our talented local and visiting artists use a variety of canvases to enhance the natural landscape of Knoxville,” Visit Knoxville’s website states.

Knoxville murals can be seen in different places. Click here for the full map of the murals and their locations.

• Location: Click here for a map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Walnut Street Bridge

In Chattanooga, there’s an 1891 bridge that used to serve as a bridge for automobiles. Now, it is the longest pedestrian bridge in the world, according to visitchattanooga.com. Just over the Tennessee River, you can enjoy views from Lookout Mountain.

• Location: 1 Walnut Street, Chattanooga, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community Trail

This 8-mile-long, two-lane loop line with more than 100 artists, galleries and shops, has pieces from artists in the Smokies. You can go through the trail to see jewelry, photographs, glassworks, paintings, ceramics, pottery, quilts, textiles, sculptures, woodcarvings and more.

There are also other shops and food options within the trail.

• Location: Click for the map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime