KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather continues to feel like summer, enjoy this weekend with some fun activities and events. It is the first week of July and some areas may receive rainfall.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to also check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Art in the Gardens Opening Reception

See displays of art pieces from child, teen and adult artists at the Art in the Garden exhibit. Many of the artists will be in attendance. Brochures with a map of all of the artwork will be given out to anyone interested in the exhibit.

The exhibits will be on display throughout the summer, and then an online auction will start in September.

• Location: 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: July 7

• Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Second Sunday Docent Tour

Follow a trained docent educator through the galleries to learn more about the Knoxville Art Museum collection and temporary exhibitions. Visitors can meet at the front desk at 1:55 p.m. to join the tour.

• Location: 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: July 9

• Time: 2-3 p.m. (Meet at 1:55 p.m.)

A.K. Bissell Park

This 38-acre park with features paved in the 1.25-mile loop is great for people to go out and enjoy the fresh air. What really makes the park special is the Friendship Bell that is located within the park. The bell is 8,000 lbs of bronze that commemorate the workers of the Manhattan Project, and celebrates peace and friends between Oak Ridge and the sister city Naka Shi, Japan, according to the Explore Oak Ridge website.

• Location: 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Waldo Scavenger Hunt

On July 1, participate in a free “Where’s Waldo” challenge through downtown Knoxville. For the month, visit 40 businesses to pick up a Waldo Passport. Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting. Anyone who collects 20 or more stamps can register to win gift cards and prizes. The first 400 spotters can claim a “Found Waldo Knox” sticker at Union Ave Books, the Waldo Host Location.

The city encourages everyone to share photos from the “Found Waldo Knox” photo op on social media, make sure to hashtag #FoundWaldoKnox.

For more information, click here.

• Location: Downtown Knoxville

• Date: July 1-31

• Time: Hours differ based on the business participating in the scavenger hunt

Gatlinburg Trolley

With the summer approaching, the public is welcome to take the Gatlinburg Trolley for free! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys. Now the system has over 20 trolleys.

The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the trolley’s location in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

• Location: Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8:30 a.m.-midnight

Art in Chattanooga

Chattanooga has over 105 permanent outdoor artworks to visit in East Tennessee. There are five downtown public art projects: City Thread, The Passage, Walnut, M.L. King District and Main Terrain.

View more of the different art pieces on the “Experience Art Map.”

• Location: Downtown Chattanooga

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime