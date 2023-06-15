KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the weather continues to feel like summer, enjoy this weekend with some fun activities and events.

Grab a friend and check out these six free things to do in the area. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Opening Reception & Meet the Artist

Come out to see botanically-themed, projected artworks from 2020-2023. The “Eco Tone: Courtney Egan Featuring Collaborations with Natori Green” show will include new pieces of ethereal projections inspired by the growing frequency of human exposure to nature, according to the Knoxville Art Museum Facebook page.

Egan explains the fundamental irony of the experience, stating, “We get closer and farther away from the natural world simultaneously when we experience it through a technological lens.”

The event is free to the public.

Courtney Egan is a New Orleans-based digital media artist, photographer, and naturalist who blends botanical art with sculpture and digital technologies.

• Location: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 Worlds Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, June 16

• Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Disco Drag Bingo

The Taproom is hosting a Disco Drag Bingo night in Knoxville. The event will have Morphine Drip hosting the “most entertaining rounds of bingo ever,” according to the Hi-Wire Brewing Facebook page.

It is free to play and winners get free beer. The event is for everyone over the age of 18.

• Location: 2020 Barber Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, June 16

• Time: 8-10 p.m.

Oak Ridge Art Center

A small group of participants came together to create a place where people could socialize, entertain and provide intellectual and creative stimulation. The Oak Ridge Art Center is a formal structure and a lasting presence for the visual arts in the community.

Since 1952, the Oak Ridge Art Center has been a vital part of the cultural life of Oak Ridge and the surrounding communities. Feel free to check out the center.

They also accept donations. Click here for more information.

• Location: 201 Badger Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Date: June 16-18

• Time: Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Ball Camp Community Park

Ball Camp Community Park can be a great way for people who want to go out and enjoy some fun in the sun within their own community. The park has a softball field, tennis court and basketball court for teams who want to play against each other. It’s also a good place to bring kids who want to go to the playground. For the people who like to eat outside, there’s a picnic area ready within the park.

• Location: 8734 Ball Camp Pike, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum

Home of Knoxville’s Secret Garden, Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum will lead you to some trails and walkways that showcase beautiful stone buildings, greenhouses, and more importantly, the gardens.

• Location: 2743 Wimpole Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race

In the south of Maryville, Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race was once a manufacturing mill in the 1900s. When visiting see the remnants of what was left of the mill. You can also see the dam that was there since the 20th century. Some people can be seen walking or jogging in the area. Start at the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to learn more.

• Location: 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime