KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is the start of June and people are seeing more warm weather which will provide more opportunities to visit different places in East Tennessee.

Check out these 6 free things to do in the area this weekend. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

This cultural center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. Visit the center to learn more about what happened during desegregation and civil rights. Also, get the chance to learn about the desegregation of Clinton High School and read the biographies of the Clinton 12 who played a role in the historic moment. Click here for more information.

• Location: 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn.

• Date: June 2-3

• Time: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tennessee Statehood Day Open House

Join a free self-guided tour on Saturday at the Mabry-Hazen House to celebrate Tennessee Statehood Day. Historians will be inside of the home and outside on the site. The historians will also provide information about life as a Civil War soldier.

Admission is free but the Mabry-Hazen House asks for tickets to keep track of the visitors numbers for the event. Click here for more information.

• Location: 1711 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 3

• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Meeting Place

The best places to meet are where you can look through different treasures throughout an antique store. The Meeting Place Country Store is located on Morristown’s Historic Main Street. According to their website, the place is referred to as “organized clutter.” Take a trip for a chance to look at the different antique items inside the store. You never know what you might find!

• Location: 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 3

• Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.” For more information, visit marblesprings.net.

• Location: 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: June 2-4

• Time: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Historic Jackson Square

In Anderson County, there is an original townsite of Oak Ridge that people can visit to learn more about the culture of the area called Jackson Square.

Throughout Jackson Square there are photo displays that show the wartime in Oak Ridge. According to exploreoakridge.com, the area was open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

There also stores around the area but it is free to walk around. Click here for more information.

• Location: Jackson Square Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Date: June 2-4

• Time: Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 12 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Old Mill Square

Check out one of the most popular places in Pigeon Forge over the weekend while the weather is still nice. The Old Mill Square, located off of Parkway, has been in operation since the 1800s.

According to PigeonForge.com, the Old Mill Square is one of the oldest operating grist mills in the country. The mill was built by a businessman Isaac Love in 1830. He also built the iron forge which gave the city its name in 1817 on the same industrial complex where he built the mill just 13 years later.

There are shops and restaurants in the area.

• Location: Old Mill Street, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime