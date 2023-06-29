KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You may see some rainfall this weekend in East Tennessee, however, some events will be indoors for anyone wanting to still do some free summer activities.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Silent Disco in the Maple Room

Silent music parties are fun for everyone throughout the nation. Come out to the Silent Disco Party in Knoxville. Participants will get the opportunity to choose between three different channels of music.

Take the time to drink cocktails and take pictures at the selfie station.

Headphones are first come, first serve so make sure to come out early. The event is for those over the age of 21.

• Location: 414 South Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, June 30

• Time: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center

This cultural center honors and preserves the legacy of the Clinton 12. Visit the center to learn more about what happened during desegregation and civil rights. Also, get the chance to learn about the desegregation of Clinton High School and read the biographies of the Clinton 12 who played a role in the historic moment. Click here for more information.

• Location: 101 School Street, Clinton, Tenn.

• Date: June 30-July 1

• Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Broken Arrow Antiques

Broken Arrow Antiques is a shop for people who looking to be in an antique store filled with different things. It’s known as a “true antique journey.” The shop has a lot of varieties from clocks, pots, guitars, necklaces, paintings and more.

• Location: 3202 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: June 30-July 2

• Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.” For more information, visit marblesprings.net.

• Location: 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: June 30-July 2

• Time: Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Blount Mansion (virtual)

If you are not able to travel anywhere in the rain, there are still opportunities to tour interesting places. In Blount County, there lives a mansion where the U.S. Constitution signer William Blount stayed. Blount was appointed by President George Washington to govern the southwest. To tour his home virtually, visit the website on blountmansion.org/360-virtual-tour.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Waldo Scavenger Hunt

On July 1, participate in a free “Where’s Waldo” challenge through downtown Knoxville. For the month, visit 40 businesses to pick up a Waldo Passport. Collect a store stamp at each Waldo sighting. Anyone who collects 20 or more stamps can register to win gift cards and prizes. The first 400 spotters can claim a “Found Waldo Knox” sticker at Union Ave Books, the Waldo Host Location.

The city encourages everyone to share photos from the “Found Waldo Knox” photo op on social media, make sure to hashtag #FoundWaldoKnox.

For more information, click here.

• Location: Downtown Knoxville

• Date: July 1-31

• Time: Hours differ based on the business participating in the scavenger hunt