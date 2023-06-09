(WATE Weather Camera image of part of the downtown Knoxville skyline in May 2022)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is the start of June and people are seeing more warm weather which will provide more opportunities to visit different places in East Tennessee. Check out these 6 free things to do in the area this weekend.

Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events. Also, check the air quality in your area.

Visit the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge

Come out this weekend at the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge for the museum’s 50th anniversary. The museum is offering free admission to visitors for two days.

The public will get a chance to visit some exhibits, including one that highlights the “museum’s golden anniversary year.” They will also get to participate in a special scavenger hunt. On June 11, enjoy activities including arts and crafts, a STEM activity, a selfie station and complimentary refreshments. Click for more information.

• Location: 461 W. Outer Drive, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

• Date: June 10-11

• Time: Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Beginning Genealogy

What’s your genealogy? Come participate in an overview of how to conduct genealogical research, including helpful charts and forms, free internet research sites, genealogy software, and other beneficial tips.

The event will be instructed by Ann Blomquist. Pre-register by clicking here.

• Location: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, June 10

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Meadow Park Lake

When exploring Crossville, make sure to visit Meadow Park Lake where you can go boating or fishing. Give yourself a chance to walk on the bridge. Take a walk around the lake for some fresh air or kayak in the water.

• Location: 1437 City Lake Road, Crossville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Gatlinburg Trolley

With the summer approaching, the public is welcome to take the Gatlinburg Trolley for free! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys. Now the system has over 20 trolleys.

The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the trolley’s location in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

• Location: Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 8:30 a.m.-midnight

Riverwalk Trail

For people who love to walk through nature, the Riverwalk Trail offers a way for people to go outdoors and travel to other attractions. The trail is located at Patriot Park and people hike, bike or run. The trail goes past Old Mill Avenue, LeConte Event Center, the Island of Pigeon Forge and the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

• Location: Near 2936 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Art in Chattanooga

Chattanooga has over 105 permanent outdoor artworks to visit in East Tennessee. There are five downtown public art projects: City Thread, The Passage, Walnut, M.L. King District and Main Terrain.

View more of the different art pieces on the “Experience Art Map.”

• Location: Downtown Chattanooga

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime