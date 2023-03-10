KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we continue into March, check out some free events and places to go as we get closer to the end of winter.

Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events. Here are six free things to do for anyone to enjoy, whether they are local or a visitor.

The Gaudy Gold Frame Show

Come out to Broadway Studios & Gallery to see 75 pieces of art in Gaudy Gold Frames created by local artists.

• Location: Broadway Studios & Gallery, 1127 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 11

• Time: 12-4 p.m.

Fort Southwest Point

In 1797, Fort Southwest Point was built in Roane County overlooking the Clinch and Tennessee Rivers. The fort served as a point of interaction between the Cherokee and the United States government.

Visit the fort along with the visitor center that holds artifacts. The museums and tours are free to the public. However, donations are also accepted.

• Location: Fort Southwest Point, 1225 S Kentucky St., Kingston, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 11

• Time: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Recovered Relics

Recovered Relics is a local antique store with different items that people can collect. Those who like antiques can view different vintage items. Anyone stopping by Kingston will want the smallest antique pieces to the larger ones in Roane County.

• Location: 701 N Kentucky St., Kingston, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 11

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Second Sunday Art Activity

The Knoxville Museum of Art is inviting everyone in the area to bring their children from grades K-6 to Second Sunday Art Activity. Every second Sunday, the museum hosts a free art and activities event so that the children can participate in a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

• Location: Knoxville Museum of Art, 1050 World’s Fair Park Drive, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Sunday, March 12

• Time: 1-4 p.m.

Smoky Mountain Knife Works

Visit one of the “world’s largest knife stores.” You’ll be able to see different kinds of knives like case, buck, swiss army, cold steel and more. There are also clothing and other gear that you can check out.

• Location: 2320 Winfield Dunn Pkwy., Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community Trail

This 8-mile-long, two-lane loop line with more than 100 artists, galleries and shops, has pieces from artists in the Smokies. You can go through the trail to see jewelry, photographs, glassworks, paintings, ceramics, pottery, quilts, textiles, sculptures, woodcarvings and more.

There are also other shops and food options within the trail.

• Location: Click for the map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime



