KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s springtime! You may be able to enjoy some fun activities and locations in East Tennessee indoors or outdoors.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events.

Totally Rad ’80s Karaoke

Come out to the Hi-Wire Brewing in Knoxville to sing your favorite ’80s theme song in the taproom. Knoxville Mobile Karaoke is inviting the public to come out in their best ’80s attire and “Hit Us With Your Best Shot.”

The karaoke nights are monthly and free.

• Location: Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville, 2020 Barber Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Friday, March 24

• Time: 7-11 p.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Finding Her Story Through Genealogy

What’s your genealogy? Participate in a workshop during Women’s History Month and explore resources for researching, documenting and interpreting women’s stories. The stories show how those in history overcome challenges inherent to women’s history.

The event will be instructed by Lisa Norwood Oakley. The workshop is free and pre-registration is not required.

• Location: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 25

• Time: 1-3 p.m.

The Gypsy Queen Drag Show at Barrelhouse

Come out to the Gypsy Queen Drag Show to see Holly Would, Cosby and Crystal Blue at the Barrelhouse. The event is hosted by Didi Blue Heart and has free admission for anyone over the age of 18.

This is a live event with games and prizes. Make sure to bring your I.D. to see the Gypsy Queens take the stage.

• Location: Barrelhouse, 621 Lamar Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 25

• Time: 8 p.m.

Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community

For those interested in seeing the diversity of crafts, come out to the Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community. The community is the largest independent organization of artisans in the United State, according to the Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community website.

The community developed in Gatlinburg where artisans and craftsmen came to what used to be a Village Craft Shop in the Glades and created all kinds of creations. The creators produced art, carvings, furniture, brooms, pottery, sculptures, candles, dulcimers, scrimshaw and more.

Now, the arts and crafts community is growing with new talents including glass workers, sculptors, painters, broom makers, leatherworkers and more. Here’s the map that shows different shops in the “loop.”

• Location: Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community, 668 Glades Road, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, March 25

• Time: See the website for the different hours

Gatlinburg Trolley

With spring finally being here, the public is welcome to take the Gatlinburg Trolley for free! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys. Now the system has over 20 trolleys.

The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the location of the trolley in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

• Location: Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

See the murals in Knoxville

Artists came together to create interesting murals in different areas describing the history and culture of Knoxville. There are 36 painted murals and four photographic murals within the city. Visit Knoxville highlighted the top five murals in the area.

“From alleys to stairwells, our talented local and visiting artists use a variety of canvases to enhance the natural landscape of Knoxville,” Visit Knoxville’s website states.

Knoxville murals can be seen in different places. Click here for the full map of the murals and their locations.

• Location: Click here for a map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime