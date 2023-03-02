KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we continue into March, check out some free events and places to go as we get closer to the end of winter.

Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for some of the events. Here are six free things to do for anyone to enjoy, whether they are local or a visitor.

Knoxville Man Show & Job Fair

Come to the Chilhowee Park Exposition Center for the return of the Knoxville Man Show & Job Fair. The events will be hosted for two days with shopping at vendor booths. Click here for more information.

• Location: Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park Exposition Center, 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: March 3-4

• Time: March 3 at 2 p.m.; March 4 at 9 a.m.

Taps and Tunes on the Corner with Heidi Gilson

Get a chance to see some live music from Heidi Gilson who is a local singer-songwriter. According to Visit Knoxville, “her music can be compared to the likes of Sarah Jarosz, Natalie Hemby, and Jason Isbell.”

This event is free every first Friday of the month.

• Location: 301 S Gay St Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: March 3

• Time: 5-7 p.m.

Alanna Royale at Yee-Haw Knoxville

Yee-Haw is inviting the public to listen to Alanna Royale. According to her website, “Alanna Royale makes classic-minded R&B and soul music for the modern age. It’s a sound rooted in big melodies, blasts of brass, percussive punch, and old-school grooves, with songs that shine a light not only on frontwoman Alanna’s larger-than-life voice, but her songwriting chops, too.”

Admission to see Alanna is free to the public.

Yee-Haw has a brewery, restaurant and venue for everyone to enjoy. The area is also dog-friendly for anyone with furry friends.

• Location: Yee-Haw, 745 N Broadway, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: March 3

• Time: 7-9 p.m.

Military Memorial Museum

Originally an old structure from the 1880s, the Military Memorial Museum is used to collect different historical artifacts from the Civil War. With funding from community members, the museum has over 5,000 artifacts. Visitors are able to explore the museum on their own and/or speak with the tour guide. Donations are also accepted to continue to bring more artifacts into the museum.

• Location: 20 South Main Street, Crossville, Tenn.

• Date: March 3

• Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Meeting Place

The best places to meet are where you can look through different treasures throughout an antique store. The Meeting Place Country Store is located on Morristown’s Historic Main Street. According to their website, the place is referred to as “organized clutter.”

• Location: 138 B West Main Street, Morristown, Tenn.

• Date: March 3-4

• Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Broken Arrow Antiques

Broken Arrow Antiques is a shop for people who looking to be in an antique store filled with different things. It’s known as a “true antique journey.” The shop has a lot of varieties from clocks, pots, guitars, necklaces, paintings and more.

• Location: 3202 East Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: March 3-5

• Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.