KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As we start this weekend, make sure to check out some events and places to go as the weather continues to be decent in East Tennessee.

Grab a friend and see what the six free things to do within the area are.

SoKno May Day 5k & 1-mile Fun Run

Participate or watch the 5k and 1-mile runs as part of the May Day celebration in the Old Sevier neighborhood of South Knoxville. You can register here.

Both runs kick off the all-day May Day celebration to raise funds for Legacy Parks Foundation’s SoKno Art Trail project.

Timeline:

• 7:30-8:15 a.m. – Bib pick up and limited late registration

• 8:30 a.m. – 5K Run starts

• 8:35 a.m. – 1-mile Fun Run starts

• 9:30 a.m.- Door prizes and awards

There will be no t-shirts or medals, according to runsignup.com. There will be donations of gift certificates and other prizes.

• Location: Suttree Landing Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive SE, Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, May 6

• Time: 8:30 a.m. (race starts)

Market Square Farmers’ Market

Nourish Knoxville is hosting a Farmers’ Market. “Everything at the Farmers’ Market is grown, raised, or made by our vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, TN,” according to Nourish Knoxville’s website.

The market will have produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, plants, bread, baked goods, pasta, coffee, artisan crafts and more.

• Location: Market Square, Union Avenue and Market Street in downtown Knoxville, Tenn.

• Date: Saturday, May 6

• Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pretty Fun Market

Check out a market with 40 local and regional vendors who create artisan crafts, handmade vintage clothing and art. Local musicians will also perform live music throughout the event.

There will be crafted beers and local food trucks. Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

• Location: 6 Emory Pl., Knoxville Tenn.

• Date: May 6-7

• Time: Saturday, 12-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race

In the south of Maryville, Pistol Creek Dam and Mill Race was once a manufacturing mill in the 1900s. When visiting see the remnants of what was left of the mill. You can also see the dam that was there since the 20th century. Some people can be seen walking or jogging in the area. Start at the Pistol Creek Wetland Center to learn more.

• Location: 1951 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

Harrisburg Covered Bridge

It’s an old bridge and was built in the mid-1800s. The bridge was used to connect two different communities over the East Prong of the Little Pigeon River. The Harrisburg Bridge, once called the McNutts Bridge, was destroyed by a storm. The Sevier County Court decided to rebuild the bridge. The community donated and raised money to have the bridge built. While other covered bridges were torn down, Harrisburg Covered Bridge still remained. Get a chance to see the covered bridge and learn some history about the county.

• Location: Harrisburg Road, Sevierville, Tenn.

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime

See the murals in Knoxville

Artists came together to create interesting murals in different areas describing the history and culture of Knoxville. There are 36 painted murals and four photographic murals within the city. Visit Knoxville highlighted the top five murals in the area.

“From alleys to stairwells, our talented local and visiting artists use a variety of canvases to enhance the natural landscape of Knoxville,” Visit Knoxville’s website states.

Knoxville murals can be seen in different places. Click here for the full map of the murals and their locations.

• Location: Click here for a map

• Date: Sun-Sat

• Time: anytime