KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free activities to attend this weekend, including events that honor the U.S. military. Participate in the celebrations and remembrance of those who served or are currently serving. Also, don’t forget to participate in others events in East Tennessee.

Attend the Knoxville’s Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The admissions are free and the American Legion Post 2 encourages everyone to come out to support and honor the military veterans in the area. The parade will begin at 10:40 a.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Location : 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., Knoxville, Tenn.

: 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. Date : Nov. 11

: Nov. 11 Time: 10:40 a.m.

Genealogy Workshop: Finding Veterans Online

For anyone who wants to know if they have an ancestor who served in the military, there’s a free session that will help with finding veterans online. Those participating are encouraged to bring the names and states of known or suspected veteran ancestors.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required for up to 20 participants. To register, call 865-215-8809 after Oct. 31, 2022.

Location : East Tennessee History Center, 601 S Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn

: East Tennessee History Center, 601 S Gay Street, Knoxville, Tenn Date : Nov. 13

: Nov. 13 Time: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Veteran’s Day Celebration in Gatlinburg

Join the Gatlinburg community in honoring active military members and veterans for a day of celebration. You will also have the opportunity to see the views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The event is free and will also take place at the Rocky Top Sports World.

Location : Rocky Top Sports World, 1870 Sports World Blvd., Gatlinburg, Tenn.

: Rocky Top Sports World, 1870 Sports World Blvd., Gatlinburg, Tenn. Date : Nov. 11

: Nov. 11 Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

33rd Annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest

The start of festival with more than 15,000,000 lights, will start on Friday. If interested, the community will get the chance to see holiday shows, lights and great places to enjoy warm meals. Everyone is welcome to visit different areas throughout Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.

Location : 110 Gary Wade Blvd., Sevierville, Tenn.

: 110 Gary Wade Blvd., Sevierville, Tenn. Date : Nov. 11, 2022-Feb. 30, 2023

: Nov. 11, 2022-Feb. 30, 2023 Time: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

FREE Lunch for Veterans

The Shred Smokehouse is offering free lunch for those who are U.S. military veterans. This is not the first time the restaurant has offered lunch for veterans. Come out to try their burgers, sandwiches, chicken, pork and more.

Location : 1820 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn.

: 1820 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville, Tenn. Date : Nov. 11

: Nov. 11 Time: 12-2 p.m.

Get a free haircut on Veterans Day

Gambuzza’s Barbershops is offering free haircuts to Military Veterans and Active Service Members on Veterans Day. They recommend calling the number, 865-588-4001, to RSVP due to high demand. Walk-ins are also available.

Location : 304 S. Northshore Drive and 1543 Downtown West Boulevard

: 304 S. Northshore Drive and 1543 Downtown West Boulevard Date : Nov. 11

: Nov. 11 Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.