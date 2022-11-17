KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities.

Little Pigeon River

There is a place where you can enjoy walks and the scenery in Gatlinburg. According to thesmokies.com, Pigeon River is located to the North of Sevier County and Little River originated in the high mountains up near the North Carolina line. Little Pigeon flows between the two rivers which leads to streams that form prongs that come together to form the Little Pigeon River.

The sights include the different rock sizes, streams that flow through Sevier County and rainbow fish. The area also looks beautiful with the snowy landscape that comes during the winter season.

Location : Stop by Perry’s Camp, Little Bear @ Smoky Retreat, Buena Vista Getaway, Eagles Escape and Sunset Views (Located between Route 441 and I-73 in Gatlinburg.)

Gatlinburg Trolley

Believe it or not, the Gatlinburg Trolley is free to the public! The system was established in 1980 with a fleet of six trolleys and now the system has over 20 trolleys. The community, including visitors, can see Gatlinburg and the downtown area. The trolleys stop at the Mass Transit Center that’s located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. The route departs about every 45 minutes.

See the full map here. You can also request accessible formats of the map by emailing trolleyareq@gatlinburgtn.gov. Anyone wanting to track the location of the trolley in real-time, visit gatlinburgmasstransit.org.

Location : Gatlinburg City Mass Transit, 88 River Road #101, Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Marble Springs State Historic Site

Want a self-guided tour to learn more about Knoxville’s history? There’s a historic site in the south of Knox County, known to the community as the Governor John Sevier Home. The buildings are open to the public, and you can have picnics and hike on the trails.

According to marblesprings.net, “the Governor John Sevier Memorial Association seeks to preserve the historical and natural landscape of Marble Springs State Historic Site for future generations and to inspire learning about the life and time of John Sevier through creative engagement.” For more information, visit marblesprings.net.

Location : 1220 W. Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tenn.

The McClung Collection

This public library is located in a special place in downtown Knoxville. The library is situated on the East Tennessee History Center’s third floor. For anyone who enjoys history and wants to use some resources, visit easttnhistory.org.

Location : 601 S Gay St., Knoxville, Tenn.

Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour

This musical walking tour is free, self-guided walking tour that highlights famous performers like Hank Williams and Elvis Presley. Tennessee has some of the most musical cities including Knoxville. Join the walking tour to see the influence of jazz, blues, country and rock n’ roll.

According to visitknoxville.com, the walking tour last about one hour.

Location : Throughout downtown Knoxville

Strong Alley

Every downtown has an alley, but this particular one will immediately draw your eye. Not because of the brick walls but because of the giant Dolly Parton mural painted by Megan Lingerfelt. Her painting isn’t the only one in the alley. several other artists have combined their masterpieces through Strong Street.

Dolly Parton’s mural is on Strong Street at the corner of Wall Avenue, nestled in between Market Square and Gay Street, according to Visit Knoxville.

Location : Downtown Knoxville, Strong Street, Knoxville, Tenn.

