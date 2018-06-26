6 inexpensive ways to improve your home Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - You don't have to break the bank to make your home look like a million bucks. There are some simple projects that will easily fit into anyone's budget.

Sometimes home improvements are out of reach. For example, a kitchen upgrade can cost thousands Others are unavoidable, but also expensive. Take a roof replacement for one. If you if you simply want to spruce up your home, there are plenty of doable projects that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Painting your whole house is expensive project. On the other hand, painting the front door gives the front of your house a fresh, new look in just an afternoon. Choose a fun, contrasting color. If you decide you don't like it, paint the door again next summer, or next month. In total, the project, including painter's tape, a good paint brush, a quart of primer and a quart of exterior paint, should run less than $50.

What does that front porch light look like? Has your affection for it dimmed since it came with the house years ago? Maybe it's time to install an additional exterior light out by the back door or garage. Either way, front porch lights or those for back porch sell for $40 to $50. If you are handy and install it yourself, you could add two for under $100.

Path lighting has come a long way over the last few years. You can add a little romance to your sidewalk or garden path with some solar-powered lights. There's no need to dig holes, lay power electrical lines and get all dirty. Many of the solar lights sell for around $50 for a set of six on Amazon.

With a pressure washer, you can strip the grime and moss off the sidewalk, make your old deck or fence look new again, all with less water and elbow grease than a standard hose attachment. There are lots of expensive pressure washers, but the less expensive ones with electrical power work great for most residential projects. Some on Amazon list for $99.99.

Wood decks won't last forever, but they will last a lot longer and look better if you stain or seal them every couple of years. This job shouldn't cost much, but it may require some serious elbow grease. Lowe's Home Improvement store has a guide on how to prepare your deck and apply stain or sealant. The cost will vary depending on the size of your deck, but it will be far less than the deck replacement if you neglect the original deck too long.

Laying down mulch on your garden beds or around the base of trees can quickly make your yard look tidier. It can spare you a lot of weeding, prevent erosion and save water. Mulch comes in a variety of colors, textures and composition, depending on what you are trying to achieve. Unless your yard is huge, you can get plenty of mulch for less than $100. Buy it by the bag, or call a local nursery to get a bulk delivery.