6 On Your Side Answers: How to achieve your financial goals in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the beginning of a new year, which many see as an opportunity to try new things and make a change.

It’s a great time to see if your finances are on track.

One of your first goals for 2020 should be aimed at eliminating outstanding debt.

Let’s start with credit card debt.

If you have run up large balances and are paying a lot in interest on them, tackle this high-interest rate debt first.

One option, depending on your circumstances, is to apply for a credit card that charges 0% interest on balance transfers for a period of time, between six and 18 months.

A 0% interest credit card gives you breathing room, but it’s critical that you can pay off the balance before the grace period ends.

In 2020, do all you can to improve your credit score.

You want your credit score to be as high as possible so you have access to mortgage and the best credit card terms.

To work on this goal, resolve to monitor your credit routinely with your free annual reports and scores.

If you have decent credit but are working to pay off debt, check out Tally, an app that identifies the smartest way to pay down your debts.

Set up a spending plan this year that you won’t abandon

Step one is to stop thinking of it as a budget, which conjures up images of making do with less.

Taking control of your spending doesn’t have to mean painfully scrimping. Instead, the goal should be to layout a voluntary plan for all your financial resources such as a spending plan.

One way to spend less is to find ways to save. For example, do you subscribe to an expensive cable or a satellite service?