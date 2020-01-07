6 On Your Side Answers: What to buy in January

People carry shopping bags while crossing a street in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Black Friday once again kicked off the start of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several companies are ringing in the New Year with great sales, but not everything is a bargain this month of January.

If you want to shop smart to get the best prices, WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare shares what are the best things to buy this month and what to wait on.

Gym memberships & Exercise equipment

If you have been waiting to shed some pounds, January is the THE month to shop smart on gym memberships.

You can expect January to have about five times as many exercise equipment deals as December. Look for up to 50% off on fitness equipment, from big buys like treadmills and elliptical machines to basics like weights and exercise mats.

Expect sales from any store with fitness equipment, but last year the most deals were at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart.

If you’d rather not work out at home, those deals on gym memberships this time of year will vary depending on the gym. But you can expect anything from waived membership fees to reduced rates.

Now some gyms will require long-term contracts. So, be sure to read the fine print, and don’t lock yourself in to paying for a year if you aren’t sure you’ll show up next month.

Bedding

Perhaps you have seen a number of sales on bedding in the last months of 2019. The best sales may come in January some goods are up to 80% off.

Count on the year’s annual white sales slashing prices on sheets, blankets, pillows, and towels.

Look for big sales at major department stores like Kohl’s or Dillard’s and mega-online retailer Amazon.

Clothing & Accessories

If you just look at the raw number of sales, you’ll see that January is one of the best months of the year to buy clothes.

When the new year comes around, retailers are starting to clear out winter stock to make room for spring styles. That means you can get a lot of great deals on winter gear, with discounts from stores like Old Navy, Columbia, L.L. Bean, and Lands’ End.

Almost all big retailers will be running winter clearances on accessories. You can also pick up things like Kate Spade handbags at up to 60% off.

Gaming consoles

If you’re in the market for a video game console you might want to hold off this month. November and December were actually the best months for those sales.

Like toys, game console sales sputter out in January.

In 2020, both Sony and Microsoft are releasing new consoles around December, so you are likely to see even more sales on last generation consoles at the very end of this new year.

