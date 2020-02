KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A head on crash sent 6 people to the hospital Sunday morning on Strawberry Plains Pike.

The crash happened at 9:35 a.m. in the 4300-block of Strawberry Plains Pike.

Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue and AMR all responded to the crash.

A total of 6 people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by KCSO.