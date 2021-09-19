6 Storm Team Starwatch: Fall Equinox this Wednesday!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the 97th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, September 20th 2021

Tonight is the September Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be Full at exactly 7:55 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is often called the Harvest Moon, but can also be called the Fruit, Barley or Corn Moon (NASA).

Wednesday, September 22nd 2021

The Autumnal Equinox, also known as the first day of Fall is Wednesday (Sky & Telescope)! Fall officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 3:21 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This is when the Sun crosses the equator (Sky & Telescope). On the Fall Equinox, there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. The tilt of the Earth is what gives us the seasons and on the equinoxes the Earth is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun.

Friday, September 24th 2021

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible tonight about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). You’ll want to look to the Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-17-25/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-17-25/

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/2005/full-moon-guide-september-october-2021/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Sarah Jones inspires others to get in the game

Man vows to hike Mt. LeConte 100 times by 2022

'Best of times' reunion honors fallen vets

Makers Donuts last day is tomorrow

Newlywed injured in hit and run passes away

Habitat ReStore hiring drivers