6 Storm Team Starwatch: Fall Equinox this Wednesday!

Monday, September 20th 2021

Tonight is the September Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be Full at exactly 7:55 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This Full Moon is often called the Harvest Moon, but can also be called the Fruit, Barley or Corn Moon (NASA).

Wednesday, September 22nd 2021

The Autumnal Equinox, also known as the first day of Fall is Wednesday (Sky & Telescope)! Fall officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere at 3:21 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). This is when the Sun crosses the equator (Sky & Telescope). On the Fall Equinox, there is an equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. The tilt of the Earth is what gives us the seasons and on the equinoxes the Earth is tilted neither towards nor away from the Sun.







Friday, September 24th 2021

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible tonight about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). You’ll want to look to the Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

