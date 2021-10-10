Welcome to the 100th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, October 12th 2021

The First Quarter Moon occurs tonight (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will be slightly East of the handle of the Sagittarius Teapot, which is an asterism or group of stars (Sky & Telescope). If you look far to the Moon’s upper left, you will be able to see Saturn and Jupiter (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, October 14th 2021

Tonight after sunset the Moon will be visible below Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). In the background you will be able to see Capricornus faintly (Sky & Telescope). Capricornus is the constellation for the zodiac sign Capricorn (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Fomalhaut will also be visible (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-8-16/

Friday, October 15th 2021

Tonight at twilight you will be able to see Venus low in the West (Sky & Telescope). To the upper right of Venus will be the bright star Antares (Sky & Telescope).

Sneak Peek: The Orionids meteor shower peaks next week (AMS Meteors)!

