6 Storm Team Starwatch: First Quarter Moon occurs this week plus several planets will be visible

Welcome to the 96th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, September 13th 2021

The First Quarter Moon occurs today (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon is about halfway between the bright star Antares and the Teapot Asterism (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, September 14th 2021

The Moon will be visible near the Sagittarius Teapot or the Teapot Asterism (Sky & Telescope). The Teapot will look like it is tilting and pouring to the right (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, September 16th – Monday, September 20th 2021

The Moon will be visible the next several nights and will appear nearly Full (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). The Harvest Moon effect usually refers to when the Moon lights up the sky after being Full and near the time of the Fall Equinox (Sky & Telescope). This week, even though the Moon has not been Full just yet, we will see a similar phenomenon with the Moon appearing nearly Full and a little low in the sky for several nights (Sky & Telescope). Check out the image below to see what the sky will look like.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-september-10-18/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

