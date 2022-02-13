Welcome to the 116th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, February 14th 2022

Tonight at 8 PM you will be able to see the nearly Full Moon near the bright stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini (Sky & Telescope). Look high in the sky and to the East to see this (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-11-19/

Tuesday, February 15th – Wednesday, February 16th 2022

The Moon will appear Full Tuesday and Wednesday in North America (NASA). The Full Moon officially occurs at 11:57 A.M. EST Wednesday (NASA). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Snow Moon, the Storm Moon or the Hunger Moon (NASA). The bright star near the Full Moon is Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo (NASA).

Saturday, February 19th 2022

Before sunrise Saturday morning look Southeast to see Mercury, Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-february-11-19/

