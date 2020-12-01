6 Storm Team Starwatch: Jupiter and Saturn visible again this week!

Welcome to the 64th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, November 30th 2020

There will be a Full Moon tonight (NASA). This moon is called the Beaver Moon.

Tuesday, December 1st 2020

Tonight you will be able to see the Moon in the center of the Winter Hexagon (Sky & Telescope). The stars Betelgeuse, Rigel, Castor, Pollux, Capella and Aldebaran will all be visible (Sky & Telescope). Look around 9 PM tonight (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, December 4th 2020

Jupiter and Saturn will be visible tonight after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Dec04ev-1.jpg

Sunday, December 6th – Monday, December 7th 2020

Before sunrise you will be able to see the Moon near the Sickle of Leo and the star Regulus (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Dec06mo_COLOR-FIXED.jpg

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SKYCAL/SKYCAL.html

https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-27-december-5-2/