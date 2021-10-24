Welcome to the 102nd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, October 28th 2021

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today at 4:05 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Friday, October 29th 2021

Tonight at about 10 PM Jupiter and Saturn will be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the Southwest to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-21-29-2/

Saturday, October 30th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see the bright star Altair in the Southwest (Sky & Telescope). The star Vega will also be visible to Altair’s right (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-21-29-2/