Welcome to the 114th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Tuesday, February 1st 2022

The New Moon occurs today at exactly 12:46 A.M. EST (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Wednesday, February 2nd – Friday, February 4th 2022

The next few nights after dusk the Moon will be present near Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). In order to see this look Southwest about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-28-february-5/

Saturday, February 5th 2022

If you are an early riser, you will be able to see several planets in the sky this morning (Sky & Telescope). Look Southeast about 30 minutes before sunrise to see Mercury, Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope)! The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/observing-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-january-28-february-5/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

