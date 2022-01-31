Welcome to the 114th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.
Tuesday, February 1st 2022
The New Moon occurs today at exactly 12:46 A.M. EST (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.
Wednesday, February 2nd – Friday, February 4th 2022
The next few nights after dusk the Moon will be present near Jupiter (Sky & Telescope). In order to see this look Southwest about 45 minutes after sunset (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
Saturday, February 5th 2022
If you are an early riser, you will be able to see several planets in the sky this morning (Sky & Telescope). Look Southeast about 30 minutes before sunrise to see Mercury, Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope)! The image below shows what to look for in the sky.
