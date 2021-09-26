6 Storm Team Starwatch: Last Quarter Moon and several bright stars visible this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the 98th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, September 28th 2021

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Last Quarter Moon takes place at exactly 9:57 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, September 29th 2021

If you like to stay up late, check out the night sky between 1 or 2 AM EDT and early dawn Thursday morning (Sky & Telescope). At this time you will be able to see the waning Moon near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Castor will be above Pollux (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, October 2nd – Tuesday, October 5th 2021

The next few mornings about 45 minutes before sunrise you will be able to see the bright stars Regulus and Denebola (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see these stars (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope
https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-sept-24-oct-2/

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-sept-24-oct-2/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Free flu shot Saturday

Knox County Schools close Monday

Bus contractors consider stopping Knox County School bus service

McMinn County: 4 dead, 10-month-old recovered, 2 suspects arrested

Bikers raise awareness for veteran suicide

Bus contractors consider stopping Knox County School bus service