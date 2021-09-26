6 Storm Team Starwatch: Last Quarter Moon and several bright stars visible this week

Welcome to the 98th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, September 28th 2021

Tonight is the Last Quarter Moon (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Last Quarter Moon takes place at exactly 9:57 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, September 29th 2021

If you like to stay up late, check out the night sky between 1 or 2 AM EDT and early dawn Thursday morning (Sky & Telescope). At this time you will be able to see the waning Moon near the bright stars Pollux and Castor (Sky & Telescope). Castor will be above Pollux (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, October 2nd – Tuesday, October 5th 2021

The next few mornings about 45 minutes before sunrise you will be able to see the bright stars Regulus and Denebola (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see these stars (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-sept-24-oct-2/

