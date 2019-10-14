6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, October 14th – Sunday, October 20th 2019

Welcome to the 12th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every Monday that will list events happening in the sky this week!
Thursday, October 17th 2019
Tonight the waning gibbous Moon will rise about 2 and a half hours after sunset. You will be able to see the bright star Aldebaran to its right! (October 2019 News for CBMs and Sealholders)
The Orionids meteor shower will peak next week!
Special thanks to Tony Rice for this information! Additionally, the following sites were used:
