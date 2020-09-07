6 Storm Team Starwatch: Monday, September 7th – Sunday, September 13th 2020

Welcome to the 54th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Thursday, September 10th 2020

Today is the Last Quarter Moon (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half moon.

Friday, September 11th 2020

Tonight at dusk you will be able to see Jupiter and Saturn (Sky & Telescope). Jupiter will shine brighter than Saturn (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see the Teapot asterism in Sagittarius (Sky & Telescope). Remember, an asterism is a collection of stars.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/wp-content/uploads/WEBvic20_Sep11ev.jpg

