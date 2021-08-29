6 Storm Team Starwatch: Moon and several bright stars visible this week

Monday, August 30th 2021

The Last Quarter Moon takes place today (NASA). Remember, a Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Saturday, September 4th – Monday, September 6th 2021

The next several mornings you will be able to see the thin waning Moon (Sky & Telescope). You will also be able to see the constellation Leo and its bright star Regulus if you look to the East-Northeast about 30 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, after twilight Saturday night you will be able to see Venus in the West-Southwest (Sky & Telescope). The star Spica will also be visible, although much dimmer, to the lower left of Venus (Sky & Telescope).

