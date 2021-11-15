Welcome to the 105th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, November 15th 2021

Tonight you will be able to see the constellation Orion, as well as the star Aldebaran and the star cluster the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East to see these stars (Sky & Telescope).

Tuesday, November 16th 2021

The Leonid meteor shower peaks late tonight (Sky & Telescope). This meteor shower is usually weak, but it will be especially difficult to see this year because of lots of moonlight (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, November 18th 2021 – Friday, November 19th 2021

Late tonight/early Friday morning is the November Full Moon (Sky & Telescope). The Full Moon will occur exactly at 3:58 A.M. EST Friday morning (NASA). This Full Moon is sometimes called the Beaver Moon, the Frost or Frosty Moon or the Snow Moon (NASA). The Moon will appear Full in the sky from Wednesday night through Saturday morning (NASA).

Additionally, there will be a near-total lunar eclipse Friday morning (NASA). The peak eclipse will occur at about 4:03 A.M. EST (NASA). This is when more than 97% of the Moon will be in full shadow (NASA).

The image below shows what the sky will look like Thursday night through Saturday night (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

