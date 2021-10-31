Welcome to the 103rd edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Monday, November 1st – Wednesday, November 3rd 2021

The next few mornings about 30 minutes before sunrise you will be able to see the Moon as well as the bright star Spica and the planets Mercury and Mars (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look to the East-Southeast to see this (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will gradually sink lower in the sky as the week goes on (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Thursday, November 4th 2021

This week the bright star Capella and the star cluster the Pleiades will be visible after dark (Sky & Telescope). Later in the evening, Aldebaran (another bright star) will be visible below the Pleiades (Sky & Telescope). Additionally, Uranus will be at opposition today (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, November 5th 2021

The New Moon occurs tonight at exactly 5:15 PM EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Additionally, one hour after sunset Jupiter and Saturn will be visible if you look to the South about halfway up (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

NOTE: At exactly 2 A.M. Sunday, November 7th 2021 Daylight Saving Time ends (Sky & Telescope). Clocks will fall back an hour (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-oct-29-nov-6/