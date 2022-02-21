Welcome to the 117th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Wednesday, February 23rd 2022

The Last Quarter Moon takes place tonight at 5:32 p.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon rises very late tonight at about 2 a.m. and is located in the constellation Scorpius (Sky & Telescope). In North America once the Moon rises, the bright star Antares will be to its right (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, February 24th 2022

The constellation Orion will be visible high in the sky if you look South during the end of twilight (Sky & Telescope). Orion will appear smaller because it is higher up in the sky (Sky & Telescope). Similar to the Moon, constellations also appear bigger when they are lower in the sky (Sky & Telescope). This is called the “Moon illusion” effect (Sky & Telescope). Orion is also called the Hunter (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, February 26th – Sunday, February 27th 2022

Saturday and Sunday mornings about 45 minutes before sunrise the Moon will be near Venus and Mars (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southeast to see these planets (Sky & Telescope).

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

