6 Storm Team Starwatch: Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks this week plus Regulus and Mars in conjunction

Welcome to the 89th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, July 28th – Thursday, July 29th 2021

The next few nights the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak (American Meteor Society). This meteor shower is usually best seen from the southern tropics (American Meteor Society). The Perseid meteor shower is taking place as well, but it will not peak until August 11th and 12th (Sky & Telescope). Nonetheless, this shower may still produce a few meteors from time to time before its peak (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday night the bright star Regulus and Mars will also be in conjunction (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-july-23-31/

Sunday, August 1st 2021

Saturn reaches opposition tonight (Sky & Telescope). This means that Saturn is as close and as large as it will get (Sky & Telescope).

The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

