This is a special edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This week we are going to be discussing fireworks and how science plays a role in what you see in the sky on the 4th of July!

Did you know that minerals are responsible for the different colors in fireworks (USGS)? Different minerals produce different colors. Check out the graphic below to find out what minerals produce your favorite color fireworks.

Additionally, an inversion in the atmosphere can also play a key role in how fireworks sound and how the sky looks. An inversion is when temperature increases with height briefly, instead of decreasing with height as it normally does. This inversion means that air gets trapped beneath and this prevents air from rising. As a result, fireworks tend to sound much louder with an inversion. Additionally, any smoke from the fireworks can get trapped and often lingers in the air for longer.

As of Sunday night, an inversion is expected across East Tennessee for the 4th of July.

