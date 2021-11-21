Welcome to the 106th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Tuesday, November 23rd 2021

The waning Moon will be visible at about 8 PM tonight in the ENE (Sky & Telescope). As the Moon gets higher in the sky, you will be able to see the star Pollux to the upper left of the Moon (Sky & Telescope). Castor will be to the upper left of Pollux (Sky & Telescope).

Thursday, November 25th 2021

The Sun will be setting the earliest it does in the year around December 7th for those near latitude 40N (Sky & Telescope). However, it may seem like the Sun is already setting very early because it is within 3 minutes of its earliest sunset by late November (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, November 26th through Sunday, November 28th 2021

The next several mornings the waning Moon will be visible in the Sky (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be near the Sickle of Leo about 45 minutes before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-november-19-27/

Also on Friday, the last quarter Moon rises in the constellation Leo at about 11 P.M. (Sky & Telescope). The Moon will be exactly at its last quarter phase Saturday morning at 7:28 A.M. EST (Sky & Telescope).

