Welcome to the 99th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!

Wednesday, October 6th 2021

The New Moon will occur early this morning (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye. The New Moon takes place at exactly 7:05 AM EDT (Sky & Telescope).

Friday, October 8th 2021

You will be able to see Venus low in the Southwest around twilight (Sky & Telescope). Look to the lower right of Venus to see the thin crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). You may need binoculars (Sky & Telescope). The Moon is also at perigee today, meaning it is closest to Earth in its orbit so it will appear slightly larger than average (Sky & Telescope).

Saturday, October 9th – Sunday, October 10th 2021

Look Southwest about 45 minutes after sunset to see Venus and the Moon (Sky & Telescope). In North America the Moon will be slightly above Venus (Sky & Telescope). The bright star Antares is also visible (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-1-9/



The following sites were used in the creation of this blog:

https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-october-1-9/