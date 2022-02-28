Welcome to the 118th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky.

Monday, February 28th 2022

Tonight after it gets dark the Spring Star, Arcturus will be visible (Sky & Telescope). It will be above the East-Northeast horizon about an hour after it turns dark (Sky & Telescope). By 10-11 p.m. EST Arcturus is high up in the Eastern sky (Sky & Telescope).

Wednesday, March 2nd 2022

About 20 minutes or so before sunrise this morning you will be able to see Mercury and Saturn in conjunction, about 0.7 degrees apart if you use large binoculars or a wide-field telescope (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look East-Southeast just above the horizon to see this (Sky & Telescope). Saturn will be the fainter one and is located to the upper left of Mercury (Sky & Telescope).

Additionally, the New Moon takes place today at 12:35 p.m. EST (Sky & Telescope). Remember, a New Moon is not visible to the naked eye.

Saturday, March 5th 2022

If you are an early riser, 30 minutes before sunrise on Saturday morning, Mars, Venus, Saturn and Mercury will be visible in the sky (Sky & Telescope). To see these planets you will want to look Southeast (Sky & Telescope). If you look even earlier, you may have a better view of Mars and Venus (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope



Additionally, after dusk you will be able to see the constellation Leo (Sky & Telescope). The brightest star in the constellation Leo is Regulus (Sky & Telescope).

