Monday, November 8th 2021

Tonight one hour after sunset look to the Southwest to see Venus and the crescent Moon (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky!

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Tuesday, November 9th – Thursday, November 11th 2021

The next several nights Jupiter and Saturn will be visible (Sky & Telescope). You will want to look Southwest at about 8 PM to see these planets (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Sky & Telescope

Additionally, the First Quarter Moon occurs Thursday at 7:46 AM EST (Sky & Telescope). A First Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon.

Finally, during the month of November, Vega is the brightest star high in the West during the evenings (Sky & Telescope).

