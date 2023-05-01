KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the most influential and decorated American rock bands is reportedly making a stop in East Tennessee on its farewell tour, “Peace Out” which begins this fall. Aerosmith is coming to Scruffy City in January 2024.

The band announced the “Peace Out” tour on Monday, May 1 with the tour launching Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. They will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Here are 6 Things to Know about Aerosmith:

The band formed in 1970 in Boston; their self-titled debut album was released in 1973.

The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Also in 2001, Aerosmith performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show along with *NSYNC and Britney Spears.

The musical groups Aerosmith, front, and *NSYNC pose for a group photo after a Super Bowl Halftime Show news conference Thursday, Jan. 25, 2001 in Tampa, Fla. The Aerosmith members, front row, from left, are Brad Whitford, Joey Kramer, Tom Hamilton, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler. *NSYNC members, back row from left, are JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, left, and Joe Perry perform a free concert Monday, Nov. 5, 2012 in Boston’s Allston neighborhood as fans watch from the apartment building which was their home in the early 1970’s. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Aerosmith performs at halftime of Super Bowl XXXV Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Steven Tyler,left, and Joe Perry of the American rock band Aerosmith performs on stage during their Global Warming World Tour concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Singer Steven Tyler, left, and guitarist Joe Perry during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth)

Steven Tyler, left, of the musical group Aerosmith, and Lizzo appear in the audience as Tyler performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Steven Tyler, lead singer since the band’s formation, is the oldest of the band members, having turned 75 in March 2023.

Aerosmith has won 4 Grammy Awards in its 50-plus-year career.

The band’s first No. 1 hit came from a movie soundtrack, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from “Armageddon” (1998).

More About Aerosmith – from a Thompson-Boling Arena news release:

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator,” and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way” and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock ‘N’ Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com