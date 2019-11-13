6 things to know about this weekend’s Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music legend Garth Brooks is set to rock Neyland Stadium Saturday night in the venue’s first concert in 16 years.

Here are some things to know ahead of the concert if you plan on attending.

Pre-concert fun available — Visit the “Low Places” pre-concert festival at Humanities Plaza, which will feature food, beverages and big-screen entertainment. Merchandise stands will be available to purchase Garth Brooks memorabilia in advance of the show.

Early bird attitude — be sure to arrive early to Neyland due to anticipated traffic congestion and nab good parking, and you also might want to enter the stadium early as gates open at 5 p.m. – and the show starts at 7 p.m. (Note for floor-seat ticket holders – enter Gates 7, 8, 9)

Clear bag policy — BRING A CLEAR BAG. If you need to bring a bag, make sure it’s clear. This is Neyland Stadium policy.

Alcohol — If you plan to purchase alcohol, please be ready to present your ID. An ID is REQUIRED for every purchase. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed, so save your “Beer Run (B Double E Double Are You In)” cash for concert beverages.

Shuttles to/from downtown are free — If you need a ride to Neyland Stadium from downtown, FREE Garth Stadium Tour Shuttles will run continuously from downtown’s Krutch Park to campus from 2 p.m. Saturday until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

More info can be found here — visit UTsports.com/Garth for all pertinent concert information, including entrance gates, items that are prohibited (purses and backpacks) and items that are permitted (blankets and hand warmers).

