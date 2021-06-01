KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Man Show is happening this weekend and will offer attendees a unique, entertaining, and informational venue for male-oriented products and services.

Here are 6 Things to Know about The Knoxville Man Show:

Admission is free

When/Where

The Knoxville Man Show is happening at the Chilhowee Park Exposition Center (Jacob Building) this weekend:

Friday, June 4 at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hot wings, beer and motorcycles

Events and contests at The Knoxville Man Show include a Hot Wing Eating Contest hosted by Craven Wings; a beer garden featuring Eagle Distributors showcasing 5 to 10 local breweries in the Man Show Beer Garden; a Harley Davidson Motorcycle Simulator will also give attendees the feel of the road and ride; there will also be an 18-wheeler Simulator from TLD; a Donut Cornhole Contest hosted by Dunkin’ — and a Best Beard Contest hosted by Tune Up Salon. Learn more at the Knoxville Man Show website.

A range of vendors

Several vendors will be at The Knoxville Man Show featuring products for:

Wellness

Sports

Outdoors

Services

Dining & Spirits

Retail

Recruitment

Jobs

Looking for a job? Attendees can have fun and apply for jobs. Along with vendors, but in their own special section on the second floor of the Jacob Building will be several employers from local businesses.

Map Your Way through The Knoxville Man Show

A full map of the first and second levels is available so attendees can find their way around The Knoxville Man Show at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center (Jacob Building). View below:

For more information, visit the Knoxville Man Show website.