6 Things to Know as Tennessee is set to pull out of federal pandemic unemployment funding July 3

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday afternoon that all federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end in Tennessee on July 3.
So, what does that mean, and what do you need to know?
- The following are the four programs that are set to end on July 3 in the state
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings
- Claimants in the state have been required to complete three weekly job searches to remain eligible since October 4.
- Any weeks filed before July 3 that are deemed eligible will be processed
- Need help with a head start?
- Career specialists with the Tennessee Workforce Development System are available to help those looking for jobs, training programs or apprenticeship programs to help with new employment opportunities.
- Need help reentering the workforce?
- Check out the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center, which allows Tennesseans to research programs to help them reenter the workforce.
- Where to search for work?
- The state wants claimants to look for work at www.jobs4tn.gov, which as of May 11, has over 250,000 active job postings.
- At last check, nearly 7,900 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee.
- The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 1 was 7,872, down from the previous week when 8,702 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.