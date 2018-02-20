6 things to know if you’re filing your own taxes

The dreaded income tax deadline is about two months away. If you’re preparing your own taxes for the first time, there are some things you need to know and ways to save.

Doing your own taxes might seem like the easiest and cheapest way to get your taxes done this year, but you should know that making mistakes could end up costing yourself more money in the end – either through missed opportunities or penalties.

Before you click on that link to file your taxes yourself, here are some things you should know.

There are many different apps and software options available for helping do-it-yourself folks file their own taxes. The benefit of these options is that most offer to walk you through every tax credit and expense, letting you fill in the appropriate information along the way. Also, you can usually file directly from the software or app without the hassle of dealing with printing out forms or documents for mailing.

You are responsible for errors. Even if you pay extra for the error checker that tax software providers offer, you will be the one responsible if there is a mistake. Most commonly it will be a math error. The IRS will likely not care that this was your first attempt at filing your own taxes, or that you made an honest mistake.

If you are unsure about any element of your taxes when you file, consult a professional to ensure you aren’t making costly mistakes. However, if you do catch an error at the last minute, you can usually file an amended tax return pretty easily.

There are many offers this time of year for free tax preparation and filing. However, make sure you read the fine print and are aware of what you are getting into before you choose a tax service to prepare and file your taxes. Sometimes only the federal form is free, or it might only be free if you don’t itemize. Just make sure you research and calculate how much “free” is really going to cost you.

What happens if you do your own taxes and you end up owing money? While your first instinct might be to cheat and rearrange some numbers, there are many reasons this isn’t a good idea. If you find that you owe the IRS and don’t have the money to pay it right away, you should still file your tax forms. The penalty is higher for not filing compared with the penalty for paying late.

Many people mistakenly believe that if you file your own taxes, you’re just begging to be audited. Fortunately, this isn’t true. In fact, the IRS only audits less than one in 100 individual taxpayers and filing your taxes yourself won’t increase your chances.

If you are still a little nervous about being audited, according to TurboTax, you can avoid being audited by being honest, double-checking your numbers and filing electronically.