6 things you need to know about the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here are six things you need to know about the upcoming Tennessee Valley Fair.

It starts Friday and runs through Sept. 15 at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E Magnolia Ave.



Bret Micheals tops the concert list, and local favorites the Dirty Guv’nahs and Erick Baker also perform.



Special events include a Motorcycle High-Wire Thrill Show, Paddle Boats on Lake Ottosee, and a lego reconstruction of the original Jacob Building.



What new? A skillet throwing contest, local beer night, RockiIt the Robot, and a Rooster Crowing Contest.



Giveback events. Love Kitchen Day on Sept. 8; Mac Powell and the Family Reunion benefiting the Salvation Army; and Zero Hunger Zero Waste Food Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest.



The Fair is celebrating its 100th fair.

For ticket places and complete information, see the fair’s website.

