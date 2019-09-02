6 things you need to know about the Tennessee Valley Fair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Here are six things you need to know about the upcoming Tennessee Valley Fair.

  • It starts Friday and runs through Sept. 15 at Chilhowee Park, 3301 E Magnolia Ave.
  • Bret Micheals tops the concert list, and local favorites the Dirty Guv’nahs and Erick Baker also perform.
  • Special events include a Motorcycle High-Wire Thrill Show, Paddle Boats on Lake Ottosee, and a lego reconstruction of the original Jacob Building.
  • What new? A skillet throwing contest, local beer night, RockiIt the Robot, and a Rooster Crowing Contest.
  • Giveback events. Love Kitchen Day on Sept. 8; Mac Powell and the Family Reunion benefiting the Salvation Army; and Zero Hunger Zero Waste Food Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest.
  • The Fair is celebrating its 100th fair.

For ticket places and complete information, see the fair’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter