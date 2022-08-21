KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a senior citizen or know a senior citizen, celebrating this special national holiday can brighten your day.

In the United States, Senior Citizen Day is observed on Aug. 21. Here are six great ways to celebrate the holiday. According to the National Institute on Aging, multiple factors that many people experience as they get older may be related to depression, such as social isolation, loneliness, lack of exercise or physical activity and functional limitations that make engaging in activities of daily life difficult.

Pick up the phone

Calling someone close to you to celebrate can help no matter how far away they are. A phone call can brighten a senior citizen’s day, even if you don’t mention that you’re calling because of the holiday. People can connect long distances and sometimes senior citizens are left out. Loneliness is much more difficult without social media and texting the people you care about regularly.

Regardless of how technologically advanced some senior citizens may seem, still reach out and connect with them.

Take them for an adventure

For many golden-aged individuals, life is not as fun as it is when they were young, but age does not mean that adventures should end. Whether the adventure is a trip to the park, visiting a store or trying out a new restaurant, participating in activities can help boost their mood and expand their lifetime, the NIL says.

While an adventure may sound physically taxing, it doesn’t have to be. An adventure can be a great term to describe an activity or outing that is mentally stimulating and enjoyable.

Help with chores

For many senior citizens, their bodies may not work as well as they used to. While they are in what may be arguably the prime of their life, taking on the housework or running errands can help them out immensely. If you are not sure what you may be able to do to help, please ask them. Even if the task is as simple as helping to change out a lightbulb.

Bake some goodies

Deep down, almost everyone loves some form of baked goodies. Whether you take some muffins to your pal down the street or bake up some cookies with grandma, baked goods are an excellent way to brighten their day.

Make areas more accessible

Some areas are hard to maneuver around for some of the elders. If you have a space where you can improve accessibility, try to improve it. Improvements may be as simple as filling and evening out a walkway or adding a handrail. These changes make spaces more friendly for senior citizens and those with mobility issues.

Volunteer

For those who may not be as connected to a senior citizen but still want to celebrate, try volunteering at a senior center. A list of the senior centers in Knox County is available on the Knox County website. Volunteering opportunities may also be possible through local churches and other organizations.