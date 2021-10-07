POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A six-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car near Norris Freeway in Powell early Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was standing beside a row of mailboxes in the 3330 block of Miller Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver later met the investigating officer at the Walmart on Norris Freeway. She told the officer she knew she had struck something on the side of the roadway but did not know she had struck a pedestrian. The incident was not classified as a hit-and-run.

The victim’s condition was listed as “suspected serious injury” and was transported to UT Medical Center via ambulance.

The incident report noted the driver’s condition appeared normal and a field sobriety test was not administered. No other details were immediately available.