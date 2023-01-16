KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lucky lottery player in Knoxville hit it big on Friday the 13th, winning a $640,000 jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Mart convenience store at 238 Andrew Johnson Highway.

Drawings for the Tennessee Lottery’s Daily Tennessee Jackpot are held daily and tickets cost $1 per play. The prize was won from the drawing held Friday, Jan. 13.

In other state lottery news, a Powerball player in Memphis won $50,000 on Jan. 14.

Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.