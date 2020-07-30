65-year-old man dies of gunshot wounds in shooting in northern Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A 65-year-old man was shot and killed in Loudon County on Wednesday evening and his death is being investigated as a homicide, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said.

George Harrill was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday when Loudon County deputies arrived at an address on Ford Road in the northern part of the county.

Harrill was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“At this time there have been no charges filed on the individual involved in the incident”, said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis. “We have interviewed all of the parties and witnesses involved and are still engaged in a very active investigation. Our Criminal Investigations Division is working with our District Attorney’s Office in reference to charges related to this shooting. Once those findings are complete, more information will be available.”

LATEST STORIES:

LATEST STORIES