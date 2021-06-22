68,000-square-foot rehabilitation hospital opens in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennova Healthcare and the Unversity of Tennessee have partnered together to open a new 68,000-square-foot, two-story facility for Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital.

It features a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym, large interdisciplinary gyms and an exterior courtyard with several interactive activities. In addition, all the rooms will be private.

Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital helps individuals who have experienced a loss of function due to an injury or illness to recover. There will be specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and amputation.

To prepare patients for their daily life, the hospital has transitional living apartments. They including a fully functional kitchen, living room, bedroom, bathroom and laundry facilities. It is designed to simulate a residential apartment.