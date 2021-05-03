7 arrested after reports of illegal drug activity at home in Fentress County

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WATE) — In Fentress County, seven people have been arrested after reports of illegal drug activity at a home along Little Hurricane Trail.

Hunter Dixon, 21, Natasha Dixon, 44, Paige Flowers, 19, Shannon Gossett, 32, Michael Ledbetter, 20, Katelyn Lynn, 21, and Jerry Ashburn, 51, are all facing a slew of charges ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to resisting arrest and possessing meth.

Fentress County Sheriff’s Office reports a search warrant was executed on April 30.