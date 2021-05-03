7 arrested after reports of illegal drug activity at home in Fentress County

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WATE) — In Fentress County, seven people have been arrested after reports of illegal drug activity at a home along Little Hurricane Trail.
Hunter Dixon, 21, Natasha Dixon, 44, Paige Flowers, 19, Shannon Gossett, 32, Michael Ledbetter, 20, Katelyn Lynn, 21, and Jerry Ashburn, 51, are all facing a slew of charges ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to resisting arrest and possessing meth.
Fentress County Sheriff’s Office reports a search warrant was executed on April 30.
“Officers entered the residence early Friday Morning and Mr. Dixon refused to listen to commands from law enforcement. After a struggle, Mr. Dixon was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, Officers found the following illegal narcotics; over 30 grams of methamphetamine, around 50 grams of marijuana, and multiple types of drug paraphernalia. Officers also located multiple firearms and multiple stolen items including a .40 caliber pistol that was reported stolen from Ohio, a trailer that was reported stolen from Overton County, and a trailer that was reported stolen from Putnam County.”Fentress County Sheriff’s Office