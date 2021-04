KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 73-year-old Sevierville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Chapman Highway.

Daryl Cornwell was traveling north on the busy roadway near Zion Hill Road in Sevier County when his 2002 Chevy S10 pickup truck left the roadway. The truck overturned, hit a pole and Corwell was ejected as the vehicle rolled down an embankment.

Cornwell was not wearing his seat belt at the time according to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.