74-year-old Knoxville man charged with attempted murder of wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have charged a 74-year-old Knoxville man with attempted second-degree murder of his wife on Thursday night.

James Howard, 74

Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

James Howard, 74, was jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release.

Police responded around 10:44 p.m. Thursday to the 2900 block of Curtis Lane after a woman called 911 and said her husband had shot her, according to the release.

Officers found a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to UT Medical Center. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Howard was taken into custody at the scene.

