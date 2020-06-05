74-year-old Knoxville man charged with attempted murder of wife

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police have charged a 74-year-old Knoxville man with attempted second-degree murder of his wife on Thursday night.
James Howard, 74, was jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release.
Police responded around 10:44 p.m. Thursday to the 2900 block of Curtis Lane after a woman called 911 and said her husband had shot her, according to the release.
Officers found a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to UT Medical Center. Her injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, police said.
Howard was taken into custody at the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: active Knox County cases drop below 100
- Knoxville police searching for suspect seen on camera stealing purse
- Facebook to start labeling pages, posts from state-controlled media
- JP Payne named boys basketball coach at Grace Christian Academy
- Newsfeed Now: A bat-wielding grandma; Oklahoma news crew becomes heroes